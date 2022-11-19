Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ituran Location and Control Price Performance
Shares of ITRN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
