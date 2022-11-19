Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

