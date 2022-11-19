J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $180.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

