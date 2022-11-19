Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.17.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $186.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.12.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.