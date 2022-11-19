Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 50.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

