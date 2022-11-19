Jacobs Solutions (J) to Release Earnings on Monday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

