Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.18). The consensus estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

