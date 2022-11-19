Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GAN Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GAN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GAN by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GAN by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
