Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GAN Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GAN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GAN by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GAN by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

