Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after buying an additional 1,848,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 983,880 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,688,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,120 shares during the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

