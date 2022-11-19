Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) is one of 170 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jeffersonville Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 18.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 10.05% 1.13% Jeffersonville Bancorp Competitors 25.58% 11.93% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jeffersonville Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp Competitors 923 6342 6198 258 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Jeffersonville Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jeffersonville Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.27 million $5.94 million 11.04 Jeffersonville Bancorp Competitors $6.91 billion $1.90 billion 10.66

Jeffersonville Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jeffersonville Bancorp rivals beat Jeffersonville Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2022, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

