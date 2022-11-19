J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down to $156.08

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $156.08, but opened at $149.31. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $149.31, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King boosted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.82%.

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

