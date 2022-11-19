JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.