Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 6,001 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 304,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.