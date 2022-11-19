JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Alstom Stock Performance

ALO stock opened at €24.50 ($25.26) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($38.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.13.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

