JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 414

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 412 ($4.84) to GBX 414 ($4.86) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.58) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.17) to GBX 300 ($3.53) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.64) to GBX 415 ($4.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 496.75 ($5.84).

BME stock opened at GBX 397.90 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 947.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 334.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 379.59. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

