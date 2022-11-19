JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $358,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

