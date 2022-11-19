JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $268.40 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IAC were worth $268,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.