JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $272.12 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Southern worth $272,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,795,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,023,000 after buying an additional 65,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 741,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

