JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $312.06 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.32% of CBRE Group worth $312,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.
CBRE Group Price Performance
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
