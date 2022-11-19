JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $312.06 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.32% of CBRE Group worth $312,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.