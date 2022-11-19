JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $366.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 12.62% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $366,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $141.62.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

