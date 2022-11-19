JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £148

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a £138 ($162.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($157.46) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($162.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £138.31 ($162.52).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £115.65 ($135.90) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 112.85 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of £121.30 ($142.54). The firm has a market cap of £20.34 billion and a PE ratio of -48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of £107.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,606.02.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

