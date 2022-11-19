JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $306,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 169.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 581.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth $64,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $844.98 and a 200 day moving average of $838.89.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

