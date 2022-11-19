JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $318,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

