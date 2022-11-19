JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 70,416 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Post worth $315,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST opened at $88.95 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

