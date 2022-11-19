JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,026,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.43% of Acadia Healthcare worth $272,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHC stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

