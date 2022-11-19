JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.08% of LKQ worth $279,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

