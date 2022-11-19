JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $155.00 Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.41.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

