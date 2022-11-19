JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 209,891 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.29% of First Republic Bank worth $334,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

FRC opened at $121.95 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.72. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

