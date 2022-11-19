JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 463,230 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,159,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $308,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.
