JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 56,898 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.22% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $285,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $107.48.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

