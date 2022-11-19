JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 901,281 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $337,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ferguson by 37.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $828,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $116.87 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

