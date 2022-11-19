JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $311,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp Company Profile

NYSE BAP opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.