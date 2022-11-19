JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Target Price to GBX 210

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.17) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 273 ($3.21).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 246.10 ($2.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 769.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.79. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 359.80 ($4.23).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.