JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.88% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $307,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,380,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,875,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

