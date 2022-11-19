JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.51% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $349,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

