Kellogg (NYSE:K) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:K opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.