Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $33,678,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,970,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cable One by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $683.35 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,869.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $833.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,115.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $8,187,401 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.