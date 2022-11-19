Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,984,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

