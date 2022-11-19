Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bruker by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 42.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 316,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,392,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 270,079 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Down 0.1 %

BRKR opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

