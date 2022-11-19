Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 331,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Harvard Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 431,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 222,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $103,073. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.69.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

