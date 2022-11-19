Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,380,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,944 shares of company stock worth $1,524,267 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,009,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,883 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

