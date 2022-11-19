Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $333,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,267 and sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

