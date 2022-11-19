KeyCorp Comments on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

