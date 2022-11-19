KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

CHKP opened at $129.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

