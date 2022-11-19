Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.81-1.87 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.81-$1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

