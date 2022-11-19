Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,289 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32.

Twilio stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $297.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Twilio by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,005.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

