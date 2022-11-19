Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 on January 4th

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KMB opened at $131.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.