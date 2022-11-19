Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Price Target Raised to SEK 120

Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 113 to SEK 120 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Kindred Group alerts:

Kindred Group Stock Performance

KNDGF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Kindred Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Kindred Group Company Profile

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.