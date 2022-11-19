Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 2.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 6,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,065,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 840.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

