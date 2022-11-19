Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) and Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) and Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Knightscope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -730.96% N/A -135.97% Senstar Technologies -12.68% -7.77% -4.86%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $3.41 million 20.70 -$43.84 million ($2.19) -1.19 Senstar Technologies $34.92 million 1.02 $6.42 million ($0.19) -8.07

This table compares Knightscope and Senstar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope. Senstar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knightscope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Knightscope and Senstar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems. The company's products are used to protect borders and sensitive facilities, including military bases, power plants, air and sea ports, prisons, industrial sites, large retailer organizations, banks, and oil and gas facilities; sporting events, including athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets and personnel. Senstar Technologies Ltd. sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Magal Security Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Senstar Technologies Ltd. in September 2021. Senstar Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

