Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 3.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 43,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,957,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

